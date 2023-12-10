Credit Markets Can Deteriorate Overnight | Rick Rule -- "Silver will be gold on steroids" ~ Jim Sinclair

Gold recently made all-time highs. Rick Rule joins us to discuss the positive fundamentals for precious metals and what appears to be set up for a multiyear bull market in precious metals￼. He reminds investors that they should have a long view and not be swayed by daily market movements. He also discusses the need to maintain liquidity due to the high risk of a credit market crisis. With liquidity, investors may be able to get incredible deals if the market crashes.
Rule Investment Media: https://ruleinvestmentmedia.com
INTERVIEW TIMELINE:
0:00 Intro
1:39 Gold & silver update
15:07 Franco-Nevada
17:14 Empress Royalty
19:30 Argentina
22:58 Banking system
27:06 Battle Bank
31:12 US national debt
34:09 Preparedness
35:38 Bootcamps
40:22 Rule's offer
42:00 Miles Franklin
