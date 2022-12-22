The Outbreak of Pandemic in China is Related with CCP Virus Vaccine

https://gnews.org/articles/609569
Summary：The mobile quarantine cabins do not provide any treatments to those infected patients but only make money by forcing people to quarantine. Once one person is infected the virus, everyone will be infected. And those who carry the virus come out of the mobile cabins will spread the virus to their families and others.
