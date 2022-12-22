Create New Account
The Outbreak of Pandemic in China is Related with CCP Virus Vaccine
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gnews.org/articles/609569

Summary：The mobile quarantine cabins do not provide any treatments to those infected patients but only make money by forcing people to quarantine. Once one person is infected the virus, everyone will be infected. And those who carry the virus come out of the mobile cabins will spread the virus to their families and others.

