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MIDDLE EAST MISSILES & COMMUNIST-STYLE TAKEDOWNS OF PRIVATE AMERICAN WEBSITES!
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20 views • May 15, 2021
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Adam Green's Website has been banned: https://www.knowmorenews.org/
I don't know many people who've been more economically devastated that Adam. He's currently looking for a web host. If you wanna help him out:
Adam's Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/AdamGreen
My channel is 100% Demonetized, if you'd like to support my work:
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🔴 http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Merch
While we have this YT connection, please subscribe below:
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(don't forget to CONFIRM)
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👕 Shirt, mug, hoodie or hat: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Merch
TAKE a second to subscribe to my two back up channels:
🔥 Back Up Channel: http://bi..
Adam Green's Website has been banned: https://www.knowmorenews.org/
I don't know many people who've been more economically devastated that Adam. He's currently looking for a web host. If you wanna help him out:
Adam's Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/AdamGreen
My channel is 100% Demonetized, if you'd like to support my work:
📬 Snail Mail: P.O. Box 1454 Tahlequah, Ok 74465 📬
✅ Patreon: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Patreon
✅ PayPal: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-PayPal
✅ Bitcoin: 1GY1jjs8LL3mDDnYtMYBwNHg7hUQ4xZept
* Get $10 FREE Bitcoin: http://bit.ly/HIF-10-Free-Bitcoin
✅ Pirate Chain: zs1ta28f2w74l7tz3ad638c0js7xxkkdfl6unw9kfcp7ejddwaez62r06gjspuezz2jej7av400t8h
✅ ETH:0xc58499e85C50F9b2f893B4EEF2D832f914Be6EeB
✅ Litecoin: LVMrAQLAhNT5wbMqpJbjcF1YurtHS99vTx
✅ Stellar: GD43QVKDEK2UKQZNJPJZ2J3Z4G4JXO4HDPE3Y2MLZFVZKWIXROR7EPWP
☑️ SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/highimpactflix
🔴 http://bit.ly/Tips4Flix (for SUPERCHATS & Donations)
☑️ Get an INSTANT $50 OFF Survival Food with this link:
http://www.PrepareWithHighImpactflix.com
Get Cool Designs for any Shirt, Hoodie, Mug, etc... (*Great Gift Idea):
🔴 http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Merch
While we have this YT connection, please subscribe below:
- Members Only Content: https://bit.ly/HighImpactTVWebSite
- Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@HighImpactFlix:ca
(use this link to get 3 LBC tokens & earn more by watching censor-FREE content)
- BitChute Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonBitChute
- GAB - http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixGAB
- Twitter: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Twitter
***Grab the 100% FREE MINUTEMAN APP system:
Watch the video here: https://bit.ly/MinuteManAPP
🔵 Private Email List: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixOfficial
(don't forget to CONFIRM)
🔵 Email: [email protected]
👕 Shirt, mug, hoodie or hat: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Merch
TAKE a second to subscribe to my two back up channels:
🔥 Back Up Channel: http://bi..
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