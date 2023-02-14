Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Importance of Self Defense Awareness
99 views
channel image
Code Red Defense
Published Yesterday |

Learn Self-Defense

► https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/

In this article, we discuss the importance of self defense awareness.

Awareness is one of the most crucial elements of self defense. So, you need to threat it as such.

Sadly, too many crime victims are unaware of their environment and criminals target them very easily because of their lack of awareness. So, make sure you’re not like them and that you’re prepared and ready for the streets.

Complete resource on self defense awareness:

► https://www.codereddefense.com/awareness-and-avoidance/

Here’s more info on this topic of self defense:

https://www.codereddefense.com/the-importance-of-awareness-during-a-fight/

Stay safe,

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Code Red Defense

► https://www.codereddefense.com

Keywords
self defenseawarenesslearn self defensethe importance of self defense awarenessself defense awarenessstreet awarenesshow to be aware in a fightawareness during a fightstreet self defense awareness

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket