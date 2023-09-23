Del Bigtree at the HighWire





Oncologist and cancer researcher, Dr William Makis, is sounding the alarm on the sudden rise in “turbo cancers”, a recent term coined for the incredibly fast growing cancers found in COVID vaccinated individuals. Hear what the early data is showing in the causal relationship with the vaccine and the struggles doctors are having treating these patients.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3jxx2d-is-the-covid-vaccine-causing-turbo-cancers.html