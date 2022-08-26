Defend The Border - John Diamond Interviews Tom Trento - Southern Border

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John Diamond, from Brighteon.tv interviews Tom Trento, Michelle Terris, and Steve Stern - Why the Southern Border is so critical to focus on for the 2022 & 2024 elections - Join the Defend The Border team and help us with this 2 yr project!
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