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Pilots Dropping Dead, Japan Issues Vaccine Warnings, and Medical Tyranny Goes Global
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412 views • December 22, 2021
There has been a massive increase in the numbers of deaths of pilots across America. Watch this video to find out more.
Sources Cited:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-10313035/Prevalence-Omicron-variant-increased-seven-fold-ONE-WEEK.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10310533/Now-children-aged-FIVE-proof-vaccination-restaurants-theaters-New-York-City.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10306997/NFL-requiring-coaches-team-staff-COVID-19-boosters.html
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/11/report-shows-4-in-5-covid-deaths-fully-vaccinated/
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/15/study-finds-covid-vaccines-to-blame-for-98-percent-cases-myocarditis/
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/12/dr-richard-fleming-what-does-vaccine-efficacy-really-mean/
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/12/dr-vernon-coleman-heres-why-the-jabbed-will-die-early/
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/12/japan-places-warning-on-covid-vaccines/
https://www.healio.com/news/infectious-disease/20211123/ivermectin-halts-spread-of-river-blindness-could-interrupt-west-nile-virus-transmission
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2307502315000715
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4350140/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7539925/
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41429-020-0336-z
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/acsomega.8b01002#
https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/8/12/322
https://www.theepochtimes.com/san-francisco-drug-overdose-deaths-nearly-triple-covid_4153726.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-13-hhs-virologist-fully-vaccinated-major-covid-transmission.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-13-situation-update-dead-pilots-vaccine-tyranny-artificial-intelligence-depopulate-planet-earth.html
Disclaimers: All images, sounds, videos, and information used are strictly for the purposes of education, commentary, criticism, review, and news reporting. This is also not meant to take the place of medical advice as you should always make medical decisions based upon consultation with your own physician.
Sources Cited:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-10313035/Prevalence-Omicron-variant-increased-seven-fold-ONE-WEEK.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10310533/Now-children-aged-FIVE-proof-vaccination-restaurants-theaters-New-York-City.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10306997/NFL-requiring-coaches-team-staff-COVID-19-boosters.html
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/11/report-shows-4-in-5-covid-deaths-fully-vaccinated/
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/15/study-finds-covid-vaccines-to-blame-for-98-percent-cases-myocarditis/
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/12/dr-richard-fleming-what-does-vaccine-efficacy-really-mean/
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/12/dr-vernon-coleman-heres-why-the-jabbed-will-die-early/
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/12/japan-places-warning-on-covid-vaccines/
https://www.healio.com/news/infectious-disease/20211123/ivermectin-halts-spread-of-river-blindness-could-interrupt-west-nile-virus-transmission
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2307502315000715
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4350140/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7539925/
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41429-020-0336-z
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/acsomega.8b01002#
https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4915/8/12/322
https://www.theepochtimes.com/san-francisco-drug-overdose-deaths-nearly-triple-covid_4153726.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-13-hhs-virologist-fully-vaccinated-major-covid-transmission.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-13-situation-update-dead-pilots-vaccine-tyranny-artificial-intelligence-depopulate-planet-earth.html
Disclaimers: All images, sounds, videos, and information used are strictly for the purposes of education, commentary, criticism, review, and news reporting. This is also not meant to take the place of medical advice as you should always make medical decisions based upon consultation with your own physician.
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