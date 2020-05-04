© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The David Knight Show (4May20 Full Show)
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • May 04, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:28 As restrictions begin to lift, consumers are still too fearful to go out. Will small businesses be bankrupted FASTER, if they’re only allowed to operate at 10-25% capacity?
— 00:17:17 Fauci & Birx have the country locked down psychologically — in FEAR. Why does Trump allow them to continue to destroy America?
— 00:26:47 The nightmare that’s planned for air travel
— 00:31:30 Trudeau’s mass assault weapons ban by Executive Order
— 00:41:51 David Icke censored — COVID fear has even alternative media cheering censorship
— 00:51:25 As their warnings & dire predictions have been totally discredited WHO now pushes another lie to extend lockdown— THE SECOND WAVE
— 00:53:46 NC nurse speaks out about COVID fraud as tattoo parlor faces 6 months in jail after opening for 10 minutes. Govt will leave him homeless
— 01:04:12 FREE food pantry shut down by govt bureaucrats
— 01:13:38 Caitlin Johnstone & Matt Tiabbi explain the danger of censorship to liberals applauding deplatforming of David Icke & Alex Jones
— 01:40:03 Callers join to challenge David’s criticism of socialism, to ask if we can create communities focused on liberty, and to question CDC statistics & 5G corporate consolidation
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:28 As restrictions begin to lift, consumers are still too fearful to go out. Will small businesses be bankrupted FASTER, if they’re only allowed to operate at 10-25% capacity?
— 00:17:17 Fauci & Birx have the country locked down psychologically — in FEAR. Why does Trump allow them to continue to destroy America?
— 00:26:47 The nightmare that’s planned for air travel
— 00:31:30 Trudeau’s mass assault weapons ban by Executive Order
— 00:41:51 David Icke censored — COVID fear has even alternative media cheering censorship
— 00:51:25 As their warnings & dire predictions have been totally discredited WHO now pushes another lie to extend lockdown— THE SECOND WAVE
— 00:53:46 NC nurse speaks out about COVID fraud as tattoo parlor faces 6 months in jail after opening for 10 minutes. Govt will leave him homeless
— 01:04:12 FREE food pantry shut down by govt bureaucrats
— 01:13:38 Caitlin Johnstone & Matt Tiabbi explain the danger of censorship to liberals applauding deplatforming of David Icke & Alex Jones
— 01:40:03 Callers join to challenge David’s criticism of socialism, to ask if we can create communities focused on liberty, and to question CDC statistics & 5G corporate consolidation
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.