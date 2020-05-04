The David Knight Show (4May20 Full Show)

The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CSTBe sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-showTopics by Timecode:— 00:04:28 As restrictions begin to lift, consumers are still too fearful to go out. Will small businesses be bankrupted FASTER, if they’re only allowed to operate at 10-25% capacity?— 00:17:17 Fauci & Birx have the country locked down psychologically — in FEAR. Why does Trump allow them to continue to destroy America?— 00:26:47 The nightmare that’s planned for air travel— 00:31:30 Trudeau’s mass assault weapons ban by Executive Order— 00:41:51 David Icke censored — COVID fear has even alternative media cheering censorship— 00:51:25 As their warnings & dire predictions have been totally discredited WHO now pushes another lie to extend lockdown— THE SECOND WAVE— 00:53:46 NC nurse speaks out about COVID fraud as tattoo parlor faces 6 months in jail after opening for 10 minutes. Govt will leave him homeless— 01:04:12 FREE food pantry shut down by govt bureaucrats— 01:13:38 Caitlin Johnstone & Matt Tiabbi explain the danger of censorship to liberals applauding deplatforming of David Icke & Alex Jones— 01:40:03 Callers join to challenge David’s criticism of socialism, to ask if we can create communities focused on liberty, and to question CDC statistics & 5G corporate consolidationTake advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!