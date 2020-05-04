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The David Knight Show (4May20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
The David Knight ShowCheckmark Icon
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48 views • May 04, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST

Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show

Topics by Timecode:

— 00:04:28 As restrictions begin to lift, consumers are still too fearful to go out. Will small businesses be bankrupted FASTER, if they’re only allowed to operate at 10-25% capacity?

— 00:17:17 Fauci & Birx have the country locked down psychologically — in FEAR. Why does Trump allow them to continue to destroy America?

— 00:26:47 The nightmare that’s planned for air travel

— 00:31:30 Trudeau’s mass assault weapons ban by Executive Order

— 00:41:51 David Icke censored — COVID fear has even alternative media cheering censorship

— 00:51:25 As their warnings & dire predictions have been totally discredited WHO now pushes another lie to extend lockdown— THE SECOND WAVE

— 00:53:46 NC nurse speaks out about COVID fraud as tattoo parlor faces 6 months in jail after opening for 10 minutes. Govt will leave him homeless

— 01:04:12 FREE food pantry shut down by govt bureaucrats

— 01:13:38 Caitlin Johnstone & Matt Tiabbi explain the danger of censorship to liberals applauding deplatforming of David Icke & Alex Jones

— 01:40:03 Callers join to challenge David’s criticism of socialism, to ask if we can create communities focused on liberty, and to question CDC statistics & 5G corporate consolidation

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trumpalex jonesinfowarspoliticsradiodavid knightcapitalismlibertariancoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy