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People Who Contribute To Rittenhouse's Legal Defense Fund Are Being Doxed And Fired From Their Jobs
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20 views • April 23, 2021
Apologist Justin Derby responds to recent news stories about a Paramedic who was doxed by his local ABC news affiliate and a Virginia police officer who was fired from his job simply because they contributed to Kyle Rittenhouse's legal defense fund via his fundraising campaign on GiveSendGo.

US police and public officials donated to Kyle Rittenhouse, data breach reveals:
https://archive.is/NwKEa

Reporter Doxxes Paramedic For $10 Donation To Rittenhouse Defense Fund:
https://bearingarms.com/camedwards/2021/04/20/reporter-doxxes-paramedic-for-10-donation-to-rittenhouse-defense-fund-n43848

Virginia Police Officer FIRED for Donating to Rittenhouse Legal Defense Fund:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/virginia-police-officer-fired-for-donating-to-rittenhouse-legal-defense-fund/

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