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THE COVID INJECTION ROLLOUT IS FALLING APART AND THE MASSES ARE AWAKENING
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311 views • January 20, 2022
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I believe the masses are waking up and coming. They won’t be happy. The injection roll out is falling apart and may end soon…but we know how these people work…false flags are their last resort so be ready for anything. Dig in fam. This is going to get really wild. That cat is out of the bag now. Injection injury has gone viral.
I believe the masses are waking up and coming. They won’t be happy. The injection roll out is falling apart and may end soon…but we know how these people work…false flags are their last resort so be ready for anything. Dig in fam. This is going to get really wild. That cat is out of the bag now. Injection injury has gone viral.
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