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Nephtali1981: Abortion vs Unvaccinated My Body, My Choice, Famine In The Land [07.09.2021]
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0 view • September 08, 2021
Nephtali1981 5 hours ago
Hi Family! I pray you are well.... :)
Remember that regardless of what you are going through today.
Jesus is ABLE and Jesus cares.
Turn to him with all your heart.
If you need anything, visit us at https://www.tfgministries.com
God Bless and THANK YOU for visiting and sharing....
It goes a long way! Bro. Tali
Abortion vs. Unvaccinated: "My Body, My Choice" | Famine In The Land
3,579 views Sep 7, 2021
https://youtu.be/fhlEjL5s1X8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
Hi Family! I pray you are well.... :)
Remember that regardless of what you are going through today.
Jesus is ABLE and Jesus cares.
Turn to him with all your heart.
If you need anything, visit us at https://www.tfgministries.com
God Bless and THANK YOU for visiting and sharing....
It goes a long way! Bro. Tali
Abortion vs. Unvaccinated: "My Body, My Choice" | Famine In The Land
3,579 views Sep 7, 2021
https://youtu.be/fhlEjL5s1X8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
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