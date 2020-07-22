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Bill 197 (Doug Ford just became a dictator!)
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77 views • July 22, 2020
Source information:
Ontario’s new COVID-19 bill is an assault on our rights
https://theccf.ca/ontarios-semi-emergency-covid-19-bill-is-an-attack-on-our-rights/?fbclid=IwAR3c1HXP0J9uhafP5GPrHNkWLTsMRWkHL6EzBkQYpuHy7EOgKRBCv5qP_F4
Omnibus Bill 197: What you need to know
https://ontarionature.org/omnibus-bill-197-what-you-need-to-know/
Bill 197 text
https://www.ola.org/sites/default/files/node-files/bill/document/pdf/2020/2020-07/b197_e.pdf
Bill 197, COVID-19 Economic Recovery Act, 2020
https://www.ola.org/en/legislative-business/bills/parliament-42/session-1/bill-197
Bill 195, Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act, 2020
https://www.ola.org/en/legislative-business/bills/parliament-42/session-1/bill-195
Bill 195 text
https://www.ola.org/sites/default/files/node-files/bill/document/pdf/2020/2020-07/b195_e.pdf
Ontario’s new COVID-19 bill is an assault on our rights
https://theccf.ca/ontarios-semi-emergency-covid-19-bill-is-an-attack-on-our-rights/?fbclid=IwAR3c1HXP0J9uhafP5GPrHNkWLTsMRWkHL6EzBkQYpuHy7EOgKRBCv5qP_F4
Omnibus Bill 197: What you need to know
https://ontarionature.org/omnibus-bill-197-what-you-need-to-know/
Bill 197 text
https://www.ola.org/sites/default/files/node-files/bill/document/pdf/2020/2020-07/b197_e.pdf
Bill 197, COVID-19 Economic Recovery Act, 2020
https://www.ola.org/en/legislative-business/bills/parliament-42/session-1/bill-197
Bill 195, Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act, 2020
https://www.ola.org/en/legislative-business/bills/parliament-42/session-1/bill-195
Bill 195 text
https://www.ola.org/sites/default/files/node-files/bill/document/pdf/2020/2020-07/b195_e.pdf
Keywords
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