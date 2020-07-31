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500,000 Women Unable to Conceive After Vaccines (MIRRORED)
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796 views • July 31, 2020
500,000 Women Unable to Conceive After Vaccines (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Upward Look TV at:-
https://youtu.be/mSS-f0TYCVs
To see more videos subscribe here: https://bit.ly/3dPkLsq
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In 2014, millions of women were vaccinated against tetanus, 3 years later it was discovered 500,000 women were not longer able to conceive. Medical investigations pointed to the vaccines they took 3 years earlier as reported by Raila Odinga one Member of Parliament.
Raila released to the media four different laboratory results, in support of the Catholic Church’s doctor’s association which campaigned against the mass tetanus vaccination administered by the Ministry of Health in 2014.
He claims that the government ignored the warning from the catholic church that the vaccine was laced with a hormone that causes sterility in women.
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Music: Eternity by Whitesand
Subscribe to his Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe96JG5gdgSRtmqStx0isXA
Mirrored from You Tube channel Upward Look TV at:-
https://youtu.be/mSS-f0TYCVs
To see more videos subscribe here: https://bit.ly/3dPkLsq
=================
In 2014, millions of women were vaccinated against tetanus, 3 years later it was discovered 500,000 women were not longer able to conceive. Medical investigations pointed to the vaccines they took 3 years earlier as reported by Raila Odinga one Member of Parliament.
Raila released to the media four different laboratory results, in support of the Catholic Church’s doctor’s association which campaigned against the mass tetanus vaccination administered by the Ministry of Health in 2014.
He claims that the government ignored the warning from the catholic church that the vaccine was laced with a hormone that causes sterility in women.
===================
Music: Eternity by Whitesand
Subscribe to his Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe96JG5gdgSRtmqStx0isXA
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