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Muslim Who Attacked And Killed Rabbi With Machete Stabbed Five Jews Will Not Stand Trial
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96 views • April 21, 2020
By Pamela Geller - on April 20, 2020
Alleged attacker Grafton Thomas leaves court in cuffs after facing a judge for charges including attempted murder in connection to five people stabbed at a rabbi’s home during a Hanukkah celebration Saturday night in Monsey, New York.
Source: https://gellerreport.com/2020/04/muslim-terrorist-killed-jews-no-trial.html/
Source: https://nypost.com/2020/01/01/graphic-photo-shows-monsey-stabbing-attack-victims-injuries/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
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Alleged attacker Grafton Thomas leaves court in cuffs after facing a judge for charges including attempted murder in connection to five people stabbed at a rabbi’s home during a Hanukkah celebration Saturday night in Monsey, New York.
Source: https://gellerreport.com/2020/04/muslim-terrorist-killed-jews-no-trial.html/
Source: https://nypost.com/2020/01/01/graphic-photo-shows-monsey-stabbing-attack-victims-injuries/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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