Ted Nugent - Stranglehold
Rick Langley
Published 17 hours ago

Ted Nugent - Stranglehold "Stranglehold" is a song by American rock musician Ted Nugent, the first track from his self-titled debut 1975 album. The vocals are by Derek St. Holmes. However, the "Sometimes you wanna get higher" verse is sung by Nugent. Nugent admits that the song was co-written by Rob Grange, who received no share.

ted nugentstrangleholdsometimes you wanna get higher

