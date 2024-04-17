Create New Account
U.S. Food Intentionally Destroyed 04/17/2024
The Prophecy Club
Published a day ago

In today’s video we take a look at Bird Flu that has taken the nation by storm. Million of chickens and cows has now been killed because of this virus. The CDC also revealed that Bird flu infected a Texas Farmer. The virus has now mutated and is spreading more easily.


