U.S. Food Intentionally Destroyed 04/17/2024

In today’s video we take a look at Bird Flu that has taken the nation by storm. Million of chickens and cows has now been killed because of this virus. The CDC also revealed that Bird flu infected a Texas Farmer. The virus has now mutated and is spreading more easily.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.