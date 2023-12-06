The Real Authoritarian

You Should Be Worried
* Big Media continue using the same anti-Trump playbook as they did in 2016.
* The will of the people was subverted.
* We’re not falling for their scare tactics.
* We’re already living under an authoritarian.
* [Bidan] rules like a dictator.
* The DOJ has been politicized and weaponized.
* How far won’t they go to protect Joe?
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (5 December 2023)
