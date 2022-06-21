Macron Loses Absolute Majority in Parliamentary Elections

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https://gnews.org/post/p9329008
06/19/2022 French President Emmanuel Macron lost his absolute majority in the National Assembly after a strong showing from the Left reduced his number of seats. The president will now have to rely on other groups to pass his reforms