© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Dan Bishop:
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • May 24, 2022
“Do you believe that men can become pregnant and have abortions?"
Demeanrats witness: "Yes."
These people are evil. they want to muder your children.
Demarcate/Demeanrat, Satin put it in your face why can't you sheeple see it?
Look closely you can see the Demean in her..
Demeanrats witness: "Yes."
These people are evil. they want to muder your children.
Demarcate/Demeanrat, Satin put it in your face why can't you sheeple see it?
Look closely you can see the Demean in her..
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.