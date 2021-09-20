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Shattered Paradise: Demons Caught on Camera - Nihilism and Legions of the Unclean [Sept 21, 2019]
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104 views • September 20, 2021
Thank you for watching! We are so happy to be able to bring this video to you and through God's blessings and your support, this ministry is still up and running. Thank you for your patience and all the prayers and encouragement. Unfortunately, we live in really dark times but we hope everyone can see The Most High is working and calling his children and in the end spoiler alert we know who wins. All praises! Hallelujah!
'Shattered Paradise' exposes the satanic hidden agenda in today's society. The 'New World Order' Exposed. 'As we are awakening, we must not forget those who are still asleep.
Shattered Paradigm is a channel dedicated to raising awareness on the social and political climate that fulfills the prophetic message in the scriptures.
We are a husband and wife team who started this channel to share the Good News of salvation found in Jesus Christ and to expose the Satanic hidden agendas in today’s society. We want to continue as a couple rooted in Christ to share the knowledge and truth that we have gathered to all our brothers and sisters in Christ and to those seeking to find him.
Help us continue to expose the truth and spread the word of God by sharing our videos work with others!
"Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them" - Ephesians 5:11
'As we are awakening, we must not forget those who are still asleep. It is crucial that we do not let our guard down, even when we achieve some victories. While our enemies have been struck with confusion and are in a state of derision, we must continue to sound the trumpet and break our people out of this perpetual sleep paralysis because we know the enemy will replenish their ranks, reorganize and regroup. Ultimately, it’s the Most High who is exposing the unfruitful deeds of darkness and to His we give all praises!
We are praying for you all. Thank you for your support and may the Most High bless you!'
--
Source:
Shattered Paradigm - Shattered Paradise
https://www.shatteredparadisepresents.com/
https://shatteredparadise.com/
Location: United States
Shattered Paradise - 203K subscribers
Joined Jun 2, 2016 - 30,150,847 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ/videos
Shattered Paradigm - 37.9K subscribers
Joined May 29, 2016 - 189,158 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMsaL5w2KoIK-Lhl0BC1dOw
Judah Boy - 3.72K subscribers
Joined May 18, 2021 - 20,830 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMl553C2rBNHmOygdvwEFfQ
------------
93,960 views Sep 21, 2019
Shattered Paradise
203K subscribers
https://youtu.be/XJtX2sgO12w
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ
'Shattered Paradise' exposes the satanic hidden agenda in today's society. The 'New World Order' Exposed. 'As we are awakening, we must not forget those who are still asleep.
Shattered Paradigm is a channel dedicated to raising awareness on the social and political climate that fulfills the prophetic message in the scriptures.
We are a husband and wife team who started this channel to share the Good News of salvation found in Jesus Christ and to expose the Satanic hidden agendas in today’s society. We want to continue as a couple rooted in Christ to share the knowledge and truth that we have gathered to all our brothers and sisters in Christ and to those seeking to find him.
Help us continue to expose the truth and spread the word of God by sharing our videos work with others!
"Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them" - Ephesians 5:11
'As we are awakening, we must not forget those who are still asleep. It is crucial that we do not let our guard down, even when we achieve some victories. While our enemies have been struck with confusion and are in a state of derision, we must continue to sound the trumpet and break our people out of this perpetual sleep paralysis because we know the enemy will replenish their ranks, reorganize and regroup. Ultimately, it’s the Most High who is exposing the unfruitful deeds of darkness and to His we give all praises!
We are praying for you all. Thank you for your support and may the Most High bless you!'
--
Source:
Shattered Paradigm - Shattered Paradise
https://www.shatteredparadisepresents.com/
https://shatteredparadise.com/
Location: United States
Shattered Paradise - 203K subscribers
Joined Jun 2, 2016 - 30,150,847 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ/videos
Shattered Paradigm - 37.9K subscribers
Joined May 29, 2016 - 189,158 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMsaL5w2KoIK-Lhl0BC1dOw
Judah Boy - 3.72K subscribers
Joined May 18, 2021 - 20,830 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMl553C2rBNHmOygdvwEFfQ
------------
93,960 views Sep 21, 2019
Shattered Paradise
203K subscribers
https://youtu.be/XJtX2sgO12w
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ
Keywords
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