Ep. 38: Stick A Fork In 1A

The First Amendment is done.
Douglass Mackey is about to go to prison for mocking Hillary Clinton on the internet.
We talked to him right before his sentencing.
Remember as you watch that this could be you.
Tucker On Xwitter | 9 November 2023
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1722752303843700828
