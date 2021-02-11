© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kevin J Johnston interviews Vaccine Choice Canada - This Will BLOW YOUR MIND
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • February 11, 2021
Here is a note on Vaccinating your children:
Vaccination: Basic Concerns
The medical establishment considers vaccines effective if they suppress a few targeted illnesses – but at what cost? An emerging body of evidence indicates that vaccines can damage a child’s developing brain and immune system, leading to neurodevelopmental disorders, learning disabilities, ADHD, asthma, anaphylactic food allergies, diabetes and autoimmune disorders. As well, vaccines have been linked to sudden, unexpected death in infancy and early childhood (SIDS).
That is just one of the MANY topics on VACCINES that we cover with Ted Kuntz and Kevin J. Johnston
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
Vaccination: Basic Concerns
The medical establishment considers vaccines effective if they suppress a few targeted illnesses – but at what cost? An emerging body of evidence indicates that vaccines can damage a child’s developing brain and immune system, leading to neurodevelopmental disorders, learning disabilities, ADHD, asthma, anaphylactic food allergies, diabetes and autoimmune disorders. As well, vaccines have been linked to sudden, unexpected death in infancy and early childhood (SIDS).
That is just one of the MANY topics on VACCINES that we cover with Ted Kuntz and Kevin J. Johnston
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.