3 Ways to Help! Support #EpicCash on a daily basis!

Support the #EpicCash volunteer community project by doing these 3 things every day.
1. Post bullish on Coin Market Cap!
2. Mark the smiley face on Epic in Coin Gecko!
3. Vote for Epic on Coinmarketleague.com !
Easy to do and helps supports the project! Find Epic Cash on all social media outlets as well!!
#privacy #scarcity #confiscationresistant
