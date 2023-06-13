Instagram CAUGHT Aiding Pedophiles: Social Media Algorithm Facilitates Network of CHILD PREDATORS

Stew Peters Show





June 12, 2023





Pizza Gate is REAL: Last week, an underground pedophile ring was caught using Instagram as a method of communication between child abusers.

Using symbols like maps and pizza, pedophiles were utilizing social media platforms as a way to communicate and sell off children. The Wall Street Journal shared an exposé on some algorithms inside of Instagram, that were actively facilitating and promoting the abuse of minors, and their trafficking through the social media site.

Various experts regarding the programs that were utilized for Instagram's algorithms, state that the incidents of child exploitation were so rampant and widespread because the algorithms were attempting to connect audiences with similar "niche interests".

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Watch this new show NOW at Stewpeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2tspwk-instagram-caught-aiding-pedophiles-social-media-algorithm-facilitates-netwo.html