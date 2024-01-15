US has become ‘dumping ground’ under Joe Biden: Donald Trump

Donald Trump held a rally in Indianola ahead of the Iowa caucuses where he talked about the US southern border crisis and its handling by the Biden administration.
“Under Biden, the USA has become a dumping ground to the world,” Mr Trump said during his address.
“Biden puts America last, I put America first – our border is so important.”
Donald Trump also recited the classic ‘The Snake’ poem which he read as a metaphor for the country’s immigration situation.
The former president cancelled three out of four of his in-person campaign events due to extreme weather in Iowa.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.