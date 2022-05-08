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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Beware Of An Evil Heart, Hebrews 3:12-15, 20220508
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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13 views • May 08, 2022
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Beware Of An Evil Heart Of Unbelief:
Hebrews 3:12-15, 1st Day of the Week, May 8, 2022
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid to save me.
Heavenly Father, through Your Holy Scriptures, You warn Christians:
12 Beware, lest there be in any of you an evil heart of unbelief through apostasy in departing from Faith in Your Everlasting Living and Omnipotent GOD;
13 But exhort one another daily, while it is called Today, lest any of you be hardened through the deceitfulness of presumptuous sin with no fear of the consequence for death.
14 You have become partakers of Christ if only you faithfully hold the beginning of your confidence steadfast to the end, in the Power of the Holy Spirit.
15 Heavenly Father, Your Holy Commandment says:
Today, if you hear or read the Almighty Father’s Words, you must not harden your hearts as in the rebellion at Kadesh when the children of Israel thirsted for water and some of them complained against GOD in Numbers 20:2-13.
Merciful Father, please remind us daily to be grateful for Your blessings and live in reverent fear of Your Commandments. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Hebrews 3:12-15 personalized, NKJV)
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