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Dr Hodkinson, addresses Edmonton City Council about handling of COVID with some EXPLOSIVE CRITICISM.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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73 views • November 09, 2021
Dr Hodkinson, addresses Edmonton City Council about handling of COVID with some EXPLOSIVE CRITICISM.

https://rumble.com/voy7hb-dr-hodkinson-addresses-edmonton-city-council-about-handling-of-covid-with-s.html

Dr Roger Hodkinson pulls no punches and says Covid 19 has led to public hysteria driven by the media and politicians. STOP the Covid, measures end masks and testing immediately and get back to normal.

Forward 12 months and it is clear Edmonton City Council did not listen to Dr Hodkinson. This type of scenario played out all around the world as thousands of other highly qualified health specialists delivered very similar advice but it didn't fit the narrative.

Dr Hodkinson who has been vocal throughout attended an event recently where he addressed a large crowd. He refers now to increased measures with the introduction of the 'vaccine' and like watching a Grotesque, Horror Show.

You can find out more at https://awakecanada.org and watch the latest EXPLOSIVE COMMENTS BY DR HODKINSON by following this link:-
https://rumble.com/voy7o9-dr-roger-hodkinson-viscerally-outraged-at-the-horror-show-an-unnecessary-gr.html
Keywords
coviddr roger hodkinsonedmonton city council
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