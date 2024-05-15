Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The WHO Cover-up costing us the Earth - Film by Olga Sheean
channel image
Kla.TV - English
154 Subscribers
80 views
Published Yesterday

Although this film by Olga Sheean was first published back in 2019, it is more relevant now than ever. Olga Sheean worked for the UN and the WWF and called out the World Health Organisation for downplaying and hiding the true harm caused by the onipresent mobile phone radiation. Also the WHO has waved through 5G without ringing any alarm bells for humanity’s safety and health. This film uncovers this ongoing massive crime and shows what to do about it

Keywords
5gwirelesscommunicationwho-en

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket