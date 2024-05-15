The WHO Cover-up costing us the Earth - Film by Olga Sheean

Although this film by Olga Sheean was first published back in 2019, it is more relevant now than ever. Olga Sheean worked for the UN and the WWF and called out the World Health Organisation for downplaying and hiding the true harm caused by the onipresent mobile phone radiation. Also the WHO has waved through 5G without ringing any alarm bells for humanity’s safety and health. This film uncovers this ongoing massive crime and shows what to do about it