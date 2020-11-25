© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
68) 2020 predictions: 5G, global unrest, Huxley & Orwell, social crediting
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • November 25, 2020
2020 predictions: 5G, global unrest, Huxley & Orwell, social crediting | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 02/01/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1nMzpcD0Fv8
Credits for RT and Keiser Report:
Keiser Report: 2020 predictions (E1482) | 31/12/2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2vMfbQWdvE
Credits for RT and Keiser Report:
Keiser Report: 2020 predictions (E1482) | 31/12/2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2vMfbQWdvE
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.