Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High Above $120,000 | Crypto Market Booms!
Bitcoin has smashed through its previous records, soaring past $120,000 fueled by massive ETF inflows and growing institutional interest. This historic milestone has investors buzzing and the crypto market energized. Watch our quick update for the latest Bitcoin price action, expert insights, and what to expect next. Subscribe for real-time crypto news and market analysis!
