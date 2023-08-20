20/8/23 RAF WB569 GROUND LEVEL FIVE UNSAFE FLY REPORTS CAA

MADE LAST FEW MONTHS 20 UNSAFE FLY REPORTS IE NEARLY CRASHING INTO BUSES I HAVE BEEN ON, ENDAGERING MY LIFE AND CIVILIANS. PERP OVERHEAD HAYMARKET WHEN I STEP ONTO BUS, PERP FOLLOWS ME TO BAMBURGH WHEN I STEP OFF BUS PERP OVERHEAD,AND CIRCLING AT 10M ALT

AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT STARTED WHEN I COMPLAINED TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON.

21/8/23 G-BGBG? OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL TWICE UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, G-POLA GROUND LEVEL MY HOME UNSAFE FLY , MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE NORTHUMBRIA POLICE: 6694997, G-ATRM, G-AWCN (STEPHEN COATES) OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORTED

Ironically Government agents are generally not intelligent but are given the impression that they have access to intelligence information that most are not privy, thereby creating the oxy-moron of 'intelligent government agents' R Duncan

⁣"There are always risks in challenging excessive police power, but the risks of not challenging it are more dangerous, even fatal." H Thompson

Terrorism: ~ The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians

⁣As I write this civilised men are flying overhead trying to kill me. 1984

⁣18 US CODE 2261 STALKING WITH INTENT TO HARM, INJURE, HARASS, KILL, CAUSE SUBSTANTIAL EMOTIONAL DISTRESS

18/7/23 20:55, 21:02 HRS LETTER HANDED IN FORTH BANKS POLICE STATION TO FRONT OFFICE ADMIN 5831, TO CHIEF CONSTABLE VANESSA JARDINE 7288 NORTHUMBRIA POLICE. ⁣REF: 14-06-23 Harvey

⁣⁣⁣⁣Dear Northumbria Police,

Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed (e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc) Borough the helicopter was deployed to The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc)

Yours Damian.

⁣US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.

⁣5G stalking. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 12, wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.

---------------------------------------------------

BLACK HELICOPTERS ILLUMINATI CARD.

Cards with black helicopters and offshore banks The black helicopters represent the power from the air and represent rockets and bombs from helicopters and drones which can be shot against people. It seems strange that there is no play card with a drone. The sky is orange indicating that a time "is ending" and something "new" should begin. As it seems the fighting helicopters should dominate the world. The offshore banks are nothing else than laundry machines for money laundering. The play card shows in real how the money is "drying" in the sun for being invested in new manoeuvres. There in these offshore banks giant sums of money of the criminal secret services are laundered. Money laundering under palm trees is performed for example in UBS AG in Switzerland (in the directorate), on the Bahamas Islands, on the English Channel islands etc. The clients for this money laundering are not only tax defrauders but above all the criminal secret services (CIA, BND, SND, MI6, MI5, M-27, NATO, probably also Pentagon, other "Defence Ministries" etc.), additionally the criminal lodges and secret clubs of high policy ("Basel Animal Circle" with child torture up to child killings for adrenochrome). In these offshore banks all is administrated what is not working officially. Main sectors are tax defraud, weapon dealing, drug dealing, human trafficking, child trafficking.

As banksters and also high judges are members in the "high lodges" there is hardly any or no measure at all against these criminalities.

Police is forbidden to intervene - and police commanders are members of the Masonic "high lodges" too