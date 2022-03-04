Raheem Kassam Explains WEF Globalist Propaganda on GBNews

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The 'Globalist Safe Space' Interview, Raheem Kassam on GB News March 3rd.
Discussing the case of Daria Kaleniuk, a supposed "journalist" who shouted at Boris Johnson to drag Britain into a hot war with Russia. Except she's not a journalist at all.
A World Economic Forum activist posing as a reporter attempted to goad the British Prime Minister into a hot war with Russia.
ARTICLE:
The ‘Crying Journalist’ Demanding Boris Drags Britain to War is a Biden-Linked World Economic Forum Global Leader.
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/01/the-crying-journalist-demanding-boris-drags-britain-to-war-is-a-biden-linked-world-economic-forum-global-leader/
Article
https://raheemkassam.substack.com/p/the-globalist-safe-space-interview?r=2js00&;s=w&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web