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THE GREAT AWAKENING - TRUMP WON (VISION AND THOUGHT)
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120 views • February 08, 2021
YOUTUBE TOOK THIS DOWN THEY MUST BE SCARED OF A VISION
A real vision is a creation to come into being, and it is to trust in the outcome, when doubt is in play the focus upon that vision slows, but when millions of focusers are upon the well-being, freedom, and choices for all, these compounds to more. Always remember the timing is in the collective consciousness time, and they know all the players and when to bring it about. In the reality of now, there is a lot happening behind the scenes of which we do not know. Believe and trust the process.
On 24th October 2020 I received a vision of Trump, and then in thought the words Presidential election, then the feeling it felt like he won. Listen to how you can do as I can do.
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https://www.suzannemassee.com
A real vision is a creation to come into being, and it is to trust in the outcome, when doubt is in play the focus upon that vision slows, but when millions of focusers are upon the well-being, freedom, and choices for all, these compounds to more. Always remember the timing is in the collective consciousness time, and they know all the players and when to bring it about. In the reality of now, there is a lot happening behind the scenes of which we do not know. Believe and trust the process.
On 24th October 2020 I received a vision of Trump, and then in thought the words Presidential election, then the feeling it felt like he won. Listen to how you can do as I can do.
Subscribe to Patreon
CONVERSATIONS WITH CONSCIOUSNESS
Be in the draw for a FREE communication from consciousness.
20 chosen randomly per month.
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=48912128
https://www.suzannemassee.com
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