THE GREAT AWAKENING - TRUMP WON (VISION AND THOUGHT)

YOUTUBE TOOK THIS DOWN THEY MUST BE SCARED OF A VISIONA real vision is a creation to come into being, and it is to trust in the outcome, when doubt is in play the focus upon that vision slows, but when millions of focusers are upon the well-being, freedom, and choices for all, these compounds to more. Always remember the timing is in the collective consciousness time, and they know all the players and when to bring it about. In the reality of now, there is a lot happening behind the scenes of which we do not know. Believe and trust the process.On 24th October 2020 I received a vision of Trump, and then in thought the words Presidential election, then the feeling it felt like he won. Listen to how you can do as I can do.Subscribe to PatreonCONVERSATIONS WITH CONSCIOUSNESSBe in the draw for a FREE communication from consciousness.20 chosen randomly per month.