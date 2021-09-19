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Cannabis Jimmy is hanging in the Mendocino Cannabis and Coffee Garden today, at the Nature Lodge, - playing some good music, in Medellin, Colombia
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40 views • September 19, 2021
Oh Yeah. Life is good ! Come on down and visit us . You can stay at our 5 star Rustic Bed and Breakfast high up in the Colombian rain forest. We sit on one half acre of beautiful gardens. It is safe here in our guard gated community and the tourists are coming back. Thank God.
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