Dissecting the Sketchy Official 9/11 Narrative and Spirit of the Antichrist - J.B. Hixson
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
Follow
0
21 views • 7 months ago

The world is a dangerous and confusing place, and one of the most confusing and deceptive messages of all time is the “official” narrative surrounding the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. J.B. Hixson is the founder and president of NBW Ministries, and has spent many years researching the released information regarding events like 9/11. He is the author of a series of books, one being Spirit of the Antichrist, which delves into the false End Times chatter swirling around us. J.B. dissects the sketchy details surrounding the September 11th attacks, the duplicitous nature of the United States federal government, and answers an important question: are we living in the End Times right now?



TAKEAWAYS


The official story of the 9/11 attacks from our government is one of a “conspiracy” carried out by 19 terrorists


Satan is a murderer who comes to steal, kill, and destroy


The globalists believe they must destroy the United States so they can create something new that doesn’t involve humans


We don’t need any sleeping Christians - we need Christians who are awake, recognize deception, and share truth with others



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Hollywood Exposed Download: https://counterculturemom.com/store/

Spirit of the False Prophet book: https://bit.ly/3MdksuT

9-11 Commission Report: https://9-11commission.gov/report/

Summit of the Future Conference: https://www.un.org/en/summit-of-the-future


🔗 CONNECT WITH J.B. HIXSON

Website: https://notbyworks.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nbwmin/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nbwministries/

X: https://x.com/nbwministries

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/notbyworks

Podcast: https://bit.ly/4dU4lyD


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

My Father’s World: mfwbooks.com/4tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
911end timesantichristtwin towersterrorist attackstina griffincounter culture mom showjb hixsonpresident now ministries
