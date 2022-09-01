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The Antichrist Investigation
My investigation from the Biblical definitions to the mainstream enterprise and surprising origins of the modern interpretation of ‘antichrist’. This video confronts popular church-learned doctrinal beliefs and explores its origins. I personally do not believe in Dispensationalism, Preterism, Catholicism, or any other ‘ism. I am not a teacher, pastor, or part of any organized religion. I am a researcher and de-occultist; I uncover what has been hidden.