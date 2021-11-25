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Explosive Interview with Dr. Paul Alexander Former Operation Warp Speed Consultant
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460 views • November 25, 2021
Dr. Paul Alexander joins us today to talk about Canada’s crimes against humanity. Dr. Alexander worked for the government of Canada as an epidemiologist for 12 years, appointed as the Canadian in-field epidemiologist (2002-2004) as part of an international CIDA funded, Health Canada executed project on TB/HIV co-infection and MDR-TB control. Dr. Alexander is also a Covid-19 Consultant Researcher in Evidence Based Medicine.
Source: Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson
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Source: Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson
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Gab ▶ https://gab.com/FearlessNation
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