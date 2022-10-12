Plandemic: This Removes the Entire Legal Basis of the Covid Passport | Dutch MEP Rob Roos

During a recent COVID-19 EU hearing, Pfizer’s president of international developed markets, Janine Small, admitted that the vaccine had never been tested on its ability to prevent transmission, contrary to what was previously advertised.

Robert “Rob” Roos, a politician from the Netherlands who is also a member of the European Parliament, exposed the lie that people from all over the world had been led to believe.

Roos: “If you don’t get vaccinated, you’re antisocial. This is what the Dutch prime minister and health minister told us. You don’t get vaccinated just for yourself, but also for others. You do it for all of society, that’s what they said. Today, this turned out to be complete nonsense. ” Roos said in his viral bombshell video posted on Twitter.

“In a COVID hearing in the European Parliament, one of the Pfizer directors just admitted to me at the time of introduction, the vaccine had never been tested on stopping the transmission of the virus,” Roos said. "Get vaccinated for others" was always a lie. The only purpose of the #COVID passport: forcing people to get vaccinated.

