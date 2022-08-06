FULL SHOW: Gen. Mike Flynn, Mike Lindell And Peter Navarro Break Down Democrat Corruption

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Get ready for one of the most important episode of The War Room! Owen Shroyer opens up the show to give an update on a jam packed news day. He then passes the baton to guest host Clay Clark who brings his piercing insight on the days top news stories. Joining Clay is an amazing list of guest hosts like General Mike Flynn, Mike Lindell, and Roger Stone! Owen pops back in the close the show as the world prepares for quite a wild weekend!