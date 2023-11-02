Create New Account
AND NOW FOR THE MICRO-PICTURE ... Chauvinism can get you the death penalty
Rules_For_Rationals
https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/24/us/kim-potter-release-prison-daunte-wright/index.html

https://rumble.com/v3qpt24-tucker-on-x-ep.-32-george-floyd-was-a-lie.html

In this video I make the incorrect claim that Kimberly Potter (Minnesota police officer) would not go to jail. She in fact served 16 months in prison.
On the other hand I was correct about our judicial system being an injustice system. Because a female officer was sentenced to 2 years for killing a P.O.C. with a pistol shot, while Derek Chauvin was sentenced to life in prison for "killing" someone who was resisting arrest and had a history of life-threatening drug use.

chauvinism /shō′və-nĭz″əm/
noun

1) Militant devotion to and glorification of one's country; fanatical patriotism.

Keywords
scotussharptongeorge floydderek chauvindaunte wrightkimberly potter

