Abused then abandoned, fear followed the two brothers even into their sleep

Pitiful Animal
Nov 20, 2023
The locals found these 2 stray dogs very pitiful
All day they just roamed around and rummaged through the trash cans on the street
They couldn't ignore these dogs so decided to call the rescue team
2 abandoned pitbulls was abusive in São José dos Campos sp on 10th street in Majestic garden
We saw them wandered around digging through pots of people's plants
Not only they were spilling dirty trash on the side of the road
If this situation went on for longer perhaps, they wouldn't be able to take it any longer
At a glance you could see their skin has scabies and they were also malnourished
The people here didn't want them all but at least they didn't abandon them completely
They still called us to help them find someone to adopt them
Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.
Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.
If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.
Thank you very much!!!!!!!
Subscribe to Channel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3K...
If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]
Thank you for watching!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imO4d5CO_M8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.