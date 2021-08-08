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A way out!
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10 views • August 08, 2021
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I am glad that the Most High gave us an opened door. During these times of turmoil we need a refuge. Many don't like to think about the things that are coming upon the earth, but the Word of Yah tells us that we should know the times and the season. This is a season of trouble the is coming on the entire world and we should be ready to go through what ever is allowed us to contend with. Only the Most High knows what will be next therefore let us prepare so that we can be able to stand and walk through the Opened Door!
https://paypal.me/wakeuphebrews
I am glad that the Most High gave us an opened door. During these times of turmoil we need a refuge. Many don't like to think about the things that are coming upon the earth, but the Word of Yah tells us that we should know the times and the season. This is a season of trouble the is coming on the entire world and we should be ready to go through what ever is allowed us to contend with. Only the Most High knows what will be next therefore let us prepare so that we can be able to stand and walk through the Opened Door!
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