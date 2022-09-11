Tata’s Discussions With Wistron at Initial Stages, Indian Conglomerate Looks at Making iPhones

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09/10/2022 WION: Indian conglomerate Tata group could be the first Indian company that could be manufacturing the iPhones now. Reports say that the salt-to-software manufacturing major is presently in talks with Wistron to establish an electronics manufacturing joint venture in India seeking to assemble iPhones in South Asia.