Tata’s Discussions With Wistron at Initial Stages, Indian Conglomerate Looks at Making iPhones

09/10/2022 WION: Indian conglomerate Tata group could be the first Indian company that could be manufacturing the iPhones now. Reports say that the salt-to-software manufacturing major is presently in talks with Wistron to establish an electronics manufacturing joint venture in India seeking to assemble iPhones in South Asia.
