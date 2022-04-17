【Ukraine Rescue】An American Volunteer Expresses That It’s So Precious To Celebrate the Passover in Medyka With People From All Around the World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
【Ukraine Rescue】04/15/2022 An American volunteer from “One Heart”international relief organization expresses that it’s so precious to celebrate this most important holiday of Passover in Medyka with these Jewish and Chinese people, and all others around the world. We share one mission, one faith and one heart ,we’re trying to help the Ukrainians as well as 1.4 billion Chinese who are still under slavery of Chinese Communist Party.