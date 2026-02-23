BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The New Jerusalem Part One
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
0
4 views • 2 days ago

2/22/2026

Revelation 21:1-27 and 22:1-6 The New Jerusalem

Intro:  There are many questions about the New Jerusalem of which we don’t have many answers but the basics.  It’s size, It’s shape and it’s inhabitants.  We know the bride of Christ will be there.  We think that eventually includes the OT saints and the Tribulation saints.  It is described as a bride adorned for her husband and the church is the only bride of Christ.  Are the OT saints the church?….Not technically but they will be in heaven with the church…during the Marriage supper of the Lamb……. they are friends of the bridegroom.  John 3:29 He that hath the bride is the bridegroom: but the friend of the bridegroom, which standeth and heareth him, rejoiceth greatly because of the bridegroom's voice: this my joy therefore is fulfilled.    Are the Tribulation saints the bride? Not likely because most likely the marriage supper of the Lamb occurs in heaven during the tribulation.  Be we will look at what we know and use Biblical speculation on what we don’t know.   Eventually all redeemed with be together or at least be able to fellowship with each other. 

Got Questions.org--The New Jerusalem, which is also called the tabernacle of God, the Holy City, the city of God, the Celestial City, the city foursquare, and heavenly Jerusalem, is literally heaven on earth. It is referred to in the Bible in several places. Galatians 4:26 But Jerusalem which is above is free, which is the mother of us all; Hebrews 11:10 For he looked for a city which hath foundations, whose builder and maker is God. Hebrews 12:22–23 But ye are come unto mount Sion, and unto the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem, and to an innumerable company of angels, 23 To the general assembly and church of the firstborn, which are written in heaven, and to God the Judge of all, and to the spirits of just men made perfect; and Hebrews 13:14 For here have we no continuing city, but we seek one to come.  It is most fully described in Revelation 21 and 22.

Some scholars believe that the new Jerusalem will descend from heaven and hover over the Millennial Kingdom as a satellite city of the glorified church during Christ’s thousand-year reign. Scripture offers no evidence for this position. Some believe including me…..that the new Jerusalem is presented in Revelation chapter 21 and 22 is as it will be in the eternal state, not in the Millennial Kingdom.  So Paul tells us that the Jerusalem is above.  Galatians 4:26 But Jerusalem which is above is free, which is the mother of us all. So right now there is a city of Jerusalem in heaven and that’s where it will be during the tribulation when it come down OUT of heaven.  Revelation 21:1 which we will see shortly. 

In Revelation 21, the recorded history of man is at its end. All the ages have come and gone. Christ has gathered His church in the Rapture (1 Thessalonians 4:15–17). The tribulation has passed (Revelation 6—18). The battle of Armageddon has been fought and won by our Lord Jesus Christ (Revelation 19:17–21). Satan has been chained for the 1,000-year reign of Christ on earth (Revelation 20:1–3). A new, glorious temple has been established in Jerusalem (Ezekiel 40—48). The final rebellion against God has been quashed, and Satan has received his just punishment, an eternity in the lake of fire (Revelation 20:7–10.) The great white throne judgment has taken place, and mankind has been judged (Revelation 20:11–15).

 

In Revelation 21:1 God does a complete make-over of heaven and earth (Isaiah 65:17; 2 Peter 3:12–13). The new heaven and new earth are what some call the eternal state and will be “where righteousness dwells.” 2 Peter 3:13 Nevertheless we, according to his promise, look for new heavens and a new earth, wherein dwelleth righteousness.

 

Who are the residents of the New Jerusalem? The Father and the Lamb are there (Revelation 21:22). Angels are at the gates (verse 12). We know the city will be filled with the bride, the Lambs wife.  Revelation 21:9 let me show the bride, the Lambs wife.…His church, God’s redeemed children.

 

The New Jerusalem is the righteous counter to the evil Babylon (Revelation 17), destroyed by God’s judgment (Revelation 18). The wicked had their city, and God has His.

Keywords
biblemystery babylonend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
