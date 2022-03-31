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Peter Schweizer on Hunter Biden laptop developments
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71 views • March 31, 2022
With the mainstream media finally paying attention to the Hunter Biden laptop story, they are now catching up to what Peter Schweizer has been saying for over a year. One America's Stefan Kleinhenz sat down with the Government Accountability Institute president and author of "Red Handed" to discuss the latest developments.
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