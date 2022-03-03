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Ukraine le dessous des cartes (2014)
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14 views • March 03, 2022
18 juin 2014 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_j_9_I-ACA
VIDEO D INFORMATION : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyyRhdbJqbBygiDO5yu5YMQ
Et : 3 mars 2022 : https://t.me/lesdeqodeursinfo/3677
Les déQodeurs : Info direct : https://t.me/lesdeqodeursinfo
Commentaire Les déQodeurs :
Une vidéo très très interessante, qui vous permet de comprendre plus en profondeur la situation en Ukraine.
VIDEO D INFORMATION : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyyRhdbJqbBygiDO5yu5YMQ
Et : 3 mars 2022 : https://t.me/lesdeqodeursinfo/3677
Les déQodeurs : Info direct : https://t.me/lesdeqodeursinfo
Commentaire Les déQodeurs :
Une vidéo très très interessante, qui vous permet de comprendre plus en profondeur la situation en Ukraine.
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