MAiD in Canada - #NewWorldNextWeek

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel Published December 8, 2022

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw504/

This week on the New World Next Week: the UN and the WEF are teaming up to bring you the climate lockdown-ready 15-minute city of the future; Canadians are being euthanized by their government; and a nurse who injected thousands of patients with saline instead of covid vaxx walks free.













