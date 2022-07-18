Citizen Assemblies Can Do This #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇https://www.youtube.com/embed/NOS8tZ-E6eU





Here’s a fact about citizen assemblies that feels illegal to know! 🤫





Iain Walker, the executive director of the New Democracy foundation in the United States and Australia, reveals a shocking fact about citizen assemblies.





According to Iain, the idea of politicians making decisions for the general public would never occur if societies practiced citizen assemblies instead. 💁





He explains that with citizen assemblies, people would be randomly selected to form a jury then come together to make a public decision. 👈





Do you think practicing citizen assemblies would be better than electing officials? Let’s discuss in the comments.