Citizen Assemblies Can Do This #shorts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇https://www.youtube.com/embed/NOS8tZ-E6eU
Here’s a fact about citizen assemblies that feels illegal to know! 🤫
Iain Walker, the executive director of the New Democracy foundation in the United States and Australia, reveals a shocking fact about citizen assemblies.
According to Iain, the idea of politicians making decisions for the general public would never occur if societies practiced citizen assemblies instead. 💁
He explains that with citizen assemblies, people would be randomly selected to form a jury then come together to make a public decision. 👈
Do you think practicing citizen assemblies would be better than electing officials? Let’s discuss in the comments.