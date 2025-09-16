A second drug vessel of Venezuelan cartel was shot down yesterday by the US

Donald Trump is executing his content plan.

The ship allegedly belonged to drug cartels.

He stated that a second drug vessel of the Venezuelan cartel has been shot down. This time, "three terrorists" were killed, and the video seems to be edited. But when has this ever stopped the "partners" from dominating the airwaves?

Rybar, video yesterday, Sept 15th.

Adding, yesterday:

Trump says “300 million people died last year from drugs” in the US while answering a question about Venezuela.

For context: the total U.S. population is about 340 million.

It's getting harder to listen to so many obvious lies or mistakes.